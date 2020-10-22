Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Lala from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of GRPBF stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. Grupo Lala has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

