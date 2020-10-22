Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $202.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.86. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.62.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.