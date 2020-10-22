Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Morgan Stanley

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

GL stock opened at $84.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.09. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $111.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.41.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $1,028,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,638,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP W Michael Pressley sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,557,063. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $1,713,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Globe Life by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $2,867,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Globe Life by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

