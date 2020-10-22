GAPS (GAP) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. GAPS has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $48,595.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One GAPS token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00002166 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,913.42 or 0.99883435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00042396 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001226 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00125660 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00026680 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About GAPS

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

