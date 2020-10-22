GameCredits Trading Down 2% Over Last Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $19,344.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,439,177 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

