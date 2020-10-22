FY2020 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Lifted by KeyCorp

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.44 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TXN. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

Shares of TXN opened at $146.13 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $155.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.30 and its 200-day moving average is $128.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 52.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,190,000 after acquiring an additional 251,321 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $2,498,086.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,769.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,145 shares of company stock worth $27,951,948 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

