FY2020 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $5.57 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TXN. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $146.13 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.42. The company has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $2,498,086.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,769.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $7,043,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,145 shares of company stock valued at $27,951,948. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the third quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 19.0% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 129,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.