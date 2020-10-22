FY2020 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 23.83%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EFSC. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $146,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $251,378. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

