FY2020 EPS Estimates for EMCORE Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) – Stock analysts at B.Riley Securit upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of EMCORE in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. B.Riley Securit analyst D. Kang now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for EMCORE’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.05 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

EMCORE stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in EMCORE during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in EMCORE by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCORE by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Domenik acquired 10,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,340.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 14,237 shares of company stock worth $48,897 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

