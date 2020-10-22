FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Increased by Piper Sandler

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.56. 8,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,824. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $31,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

