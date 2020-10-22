Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 585 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $110.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.20. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.24.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

