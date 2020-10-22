Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 583 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BofA Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

USB stock opened at $38.86 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

