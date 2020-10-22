Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 556 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 16.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.73. The stock had a trading volume of 20,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,182. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

