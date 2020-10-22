Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 302 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,010,582,000 after buying an additional 306,453 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Linde by 9.8% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,414,000 after buying an additional 371,462 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Linde by 11.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,573,000 after buying an additional 308,331 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Linde by 4.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,676,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,018,000 after buying an additional 113,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,240,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,284,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

LIN stock opened at $229.36 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $260.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.72.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

