Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,063,532,000 after acquiring an additional 51,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 88.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,942,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,364 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its position in RingCentral by 9.5% in the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 450,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in RingCentral by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 382,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,045,000 after acquiring an additional 52,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RingCentral by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral stock traded down $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $291.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,720. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.95. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $317.84.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $277.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.98 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.40, for a total transaction of $163,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,237,912.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,879 shares of company stock worth $54,533,488. 8.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.48.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

