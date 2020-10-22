Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 125 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,338.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ATO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.49. 402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,386. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

