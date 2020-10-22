Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Purchases Shares of 1,258 EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. VTB Capital lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $347.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $356.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

