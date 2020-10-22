Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Makes New $429,000 Investment in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,757,000 after purchasing an additional 294,310 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 88.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 207.5% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,382,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 297.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,992,000 after purchasing an additional 224,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.57.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $37,424.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.11. 2,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,973. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.72 and a 200 day moving average of $148.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

