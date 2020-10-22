Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc (NASDAQ:BEPC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc (NASDAQ:BEPC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $43,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the third quarter worth $105,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brookfield Renewable from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

BEPC stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86. Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $69.71.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York. Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

