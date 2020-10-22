Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,345 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,084,911,000 after buying an additional 7,726,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $961,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,863 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 16,507,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $918,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 746.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

