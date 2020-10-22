Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524 shares in the company, valued at $265,023.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $534.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.65.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $491.95 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.80 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $507.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

