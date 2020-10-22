Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 161,740.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 228,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 228,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total transaction of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total value of $15,779,666.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,739,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $670.96. The stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,143. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $693.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $609.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $725.91.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $683.82.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.