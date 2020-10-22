Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 164.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.03. 7,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714,973. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.