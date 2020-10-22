Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Buys 6,096 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $14,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after buying an additional 6,868,082 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $125.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.91. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

