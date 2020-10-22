Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 6,817 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $120.63 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.97 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

