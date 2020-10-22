Flagstar Bancorp Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.30. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $207,345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $60,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.