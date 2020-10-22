First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $54.89 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.74.

