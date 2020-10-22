First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of FCVT opened at $41.91 on Thursday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47.

