First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 21,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,693. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.47.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.