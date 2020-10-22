First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This is a positive change from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund stock opened at $46.24 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $48.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52.

