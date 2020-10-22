First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:FCT opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $12.79.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

