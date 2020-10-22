First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
