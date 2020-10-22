First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund stock opened at $8.45 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

