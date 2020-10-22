First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.63.

Get First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd alerts:

About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.