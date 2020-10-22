First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of NYSE FPL opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.63.
About First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd
