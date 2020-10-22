First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
FPL stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $9.63.
First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Company Profile
Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.