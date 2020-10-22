First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

FPL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 91,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,349. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

