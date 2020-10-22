First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (FPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 2nd

First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
FPL traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 91,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,349. First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.
First Trust New Opprtnts MLP & Engy Fd Company Profile
