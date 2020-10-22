First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FMHI)

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $55.26.

