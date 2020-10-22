First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FEI)

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.
NYSE:FEI opened at $5.36 on Thursday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.
About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.