First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 30th

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.37. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.90. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

