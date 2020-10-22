First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of FPF opened at $21.72 on Thursday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

