First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (FTLB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 30th

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of FTLB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $22.56.

