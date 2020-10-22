First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:FEMB opened at $34.80 on Thursday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.43.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.