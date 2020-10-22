First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.
NYSE:FDEU opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd
Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.