First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 16th

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of FAM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.58. 14,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,498. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

