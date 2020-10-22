Financial Review: LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) versus Emerson Radio (NASDAQ:MSN)

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) and Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of LRAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Emerson Radio shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of LRAD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.8% of Emerson Radio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

LRAD has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerson Radio has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LRAD and Emerson Radio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LRAD 1.29% 1.25% 1.02% Emerson Radio -74.41% -13.98% -11.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LRAD and Emerson Radio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LRAD $26.31 million 7.95 -$3.74 million ($0.06) -107.00 Emerson Radio $6.29 million 3.41 -$4.31 million N/A N/A

LRAD has higher revenue and earnings than Emerson Radio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LRAD and Emerson Radio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LRAD 0 0 0 0 N/A Emerson Radio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

LRAD beats Emerson Radio on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LRAD

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products. The company also licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis for various products. Emerson Radio Corp. markets its products primarily through mass merchandisers and online marketplaces. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

