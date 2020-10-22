Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Raised to $180.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.77% from the stock’s previous close.

RACE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Ferrari from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Ferrari from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Ferrari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of RACE opened at $189.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. Ferrari has a one year low of $127.73 and a one year high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.79 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 63.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

