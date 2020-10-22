FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) & Blue Capital Reinsurance (NASDAQ:BCRHF) Financial Survey

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FedNat and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FedNat -4.71% -11.59% -2.35% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

FedNat has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for FedNat and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FedNat 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

FedNat presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.13%. Given FedNat’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FedNat is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FedNat and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FedNat $414.96 million 0.21 $1.01 million ($0.03) -207.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 0.08 -$28.60 million N/A N/A

FedNat has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of FedNat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of FedNat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FedNat beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses. It markets and distributes its own and third-party insurers' products, and other services through a network of independent and general agents. The company was formerly known as Federated National Holding Company and changed its name to FedNat Holding Company in May 2018. FedNat Holding Company was founded in 1991 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

