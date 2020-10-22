Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Godaddy (OTCMKTS:GDDY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Eviation Aircraft alerts:

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Godaddy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A Godaddy $2.99 billion 4.48 $137.00 million $0.82 97.11

Godaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Volatility & Risk

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Godaddy has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Godaddy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Godaddy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Godaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A Godaddy -15.72% 50.04% 3.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eviation Aircraft and Godaddy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Godaddy 0 0 12 1 3.08

Godaddy has a consensus price target of $92.36, indicating a potential upside of 15.98%. Given Godaddy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Godaddy is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Summary

Godaddy beats Eviation Aircraft on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eviation Aircraft Company Profile

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc. designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security. It also offers presence products, such as GoCentral, an online tool that enables customers to build Websites and online stores; a range of marketing tools designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their Websites found on search sites; and social media management services. In addition, the company offers business application products, such as Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and telephony services. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Eviation Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eviation Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.