Evertec Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:EVTC)

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Evertec has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Evertec has a payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Evertec to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

Get Evertec alerts:

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. Evertec has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Evertec’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. 140166 lifted their price target on Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Evertec in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.