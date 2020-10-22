Essentia Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Essentia has a market cap of $551,541.15 and approximately $11,720.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00035158 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.92 or 0.04547482 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00286416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00030116 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a token. It launched on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,941,362 tokens. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy, CoinBene, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.