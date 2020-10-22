Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Entra ASA in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENTOF opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Entra ASA has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had a property portfolio of 89 properties totalling approximately 1.3 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

